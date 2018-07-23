Georgia Southern University Student Texts N-Word To Her Black Roommate

The president of Georgia Southern University released a statement addressing a student’s use of a racial slur in a text.

A screenshot circulating on social media allegedly shows a conversation between two new roommates. The two ladies were getting acquainted with each other, but then the roommate slipped up and sent a message which read, “Her insta looks pretty normal not too n*ggerish.” Obviously meant for someone else.

She then sends another text to apologize, saying she meant to say “triggerish,” meaning “nothing triggered a red flag.”

The screenshots were posted on Facebook and Twitter, one person told WSAV that she knows the victim who received the texts. “Triggerish is not a word at all either. The closest word to that is triggerfish. So for her to cover those things up, it just didn’t add up,” Senior Dajah Morrison said.

Interim President Shelley Nickel released the following statement:

The University shares the hurt our community has expressed following the use of a racial slur exhibited in a screenshot shared on social media. The use of such racist comments is offensive and unacceptable and in no way reflects the attitudes or values of Georgia Southern University. To be clear, there is no place for bigotry or racism on our campuses.Georgia Southern is built upon the values of integrity, civility and kindness and these principles should be reflected in everything we do. We stand for awareness, acceptance and tolerance and expect nothing less from our students, faculty, staff and community. As students return to our campuses for the new academic year, we are committed to reinforcing our values and encouraging an inclusive atmosphere that enables our students to thrive.

According to WSAV many students are still questioning the university, and the housing facility involved, about what actions are being taken.

