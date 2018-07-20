Top Of The Morning: Oh The Sky Show!

Happy Friday! Tom and Sybil celebrate almost 25 years of the TJMS and remember the 1999 Sky Show in Orlando Florida. It was 6 AM and the place was packed! This was their first stop on the Oldsmobile drive the vote campaign where they were registering people to vote in the 2000 election.
