Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > RPMS App

#RussRant ‘This Ain’t Funny’

Leave a comment

Unfortunately, the word of a white woman can still get a black person killed in America. The US government has reopened the Emmet Till case and that’s what made Russ realize that not much has changed. When these white women call the police on people of color for no good reason they are putting their lives in danger every single time. It’s not funny anymore, it has to stop.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , Emmet Till , RPMS

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading #RussRant ‘This Ain’t Funny’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close