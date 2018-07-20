RussRant ‘This Ain’t Funny’

Unfortunately, the word of a white woman can still get a black person killed in America. The US government has reopened the Emmet Till case and that’s what made Russ realize that not much has changed. When these white women call the police on people of color for no good reason they are putting their lives in danger every single time. It’s not funny anymore, it has to stop.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: