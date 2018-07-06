A black woman and her baby were spending their 4th of July swimming at the neighborhood pool when police were called on them. A white man decided that Jasmine Edwards and her son didn’t look like they belonged in the neighborhood; so he asked for her to verify her address and provide ID, reported Buzzfeed.
Edwards uploaded a video of the confrontation to Facebook with the caption, “this is a classic case of racial profiling in my half a million $$ neighborhood pool. This happened to me and my baby today.”
See the video below:
In the video, Edwards said that “nobody else was asked for their ID. I feel this is racial profiling; I am the only black person here with my son.”
The man, who was later identified by the Glenridge Homeowners Association as Adam Bloom, responded “I ask residents pretty much a couple times a week.”
One of the officers handled the situation by telling Bloom that if Edwards “has a card to get in the pool I believe that should be enough.” The officer then took Edwards’ pool card and showed Bloom that it unlocked the pool.
Officers apologized to Edwards for the altercation, but Bloom refused. He is now known on social media as #IDAdam.
This incident is one of many in which white people call the police on people of color for doing everyday things.
6 thoughts on “Police Called On A Black Woman At Neighborhood Pool”
This is America,don,t catch you slipin now.
Racist piece of sh*t,these devils want to see black people arrested or beat up or even killed,all these devils across America who been calling police on black people for doing normal things,you and ur family’s rot in hell.Racist degenerate bastards,
He lost his job as well!!!!!!! This is what needs to happen if you racially profile for no reason and you do this you should be outed for the ignorant bigot you are. This woman lives in the neighborhood and had a pass!!!!!!!Local story below……………………………..http://www.wxii12.com/article/video-woman-records-of-confrontation-at-winston-salem-pool-goes-viral-i-feel-like-this-is-racial-profiling/22064309
She should sue him for slander and when we start suing them for slander this will stop.
Very true…….I am glad he lost his job so lets see how long before his house is up for foreclosure……………….Good riddance!
He had no right. Someone on this forum said it before and I’ll say it again – white people really think they have the authority to demand that people of color prove something to them. It’s not his job to police black people. That’s why that sleeze lost his job and HOA responsibilities. His anger over seeing one black lady and her child in the pool was too much for him to swallow. Now he will choke on his racist arrogance, let’s see how that tastes. Also Adam nor his lawyer apologized for being wrong. Stop the death threats, but let him struggle to regain his footing. Since he failed to teach his kid’s civility, maybe they will learn by his downfall.