Police Called On A Black Woman At Neighborhood Pool

A black woman and her baby were spending their 4th of July swimming at the neighborhood pool when police were called on them. A white man decided that Jasmine Edwards and her son didn’t look like they belonged in the neighborhood; so he asked for her to verify her address and provide ID, reported Buzzfeed.

Edwards uploaded a video of the confrontation to Facebook with the caption, “this is a classic case of racial profiling in my half a million $$ neighborhood pool. This happened to me and my baby today.”

See the video below:

In the video, Edwards said that “nobody else was asked for their ID. I feel this is racial profiling; I am the only black person here with my son.”

The man, who was later identified by the Glenridge Homeowners Association as Adam Bloom, responded “I ask residents pretty much a couple times a week.”

One of the officers handled the situation by telling Bloom that if Edwards “has a card to get in the pool I believe that should be enough.” The officer then took Edwards’ pool card and showed Bloom that it unlocked the pool.

Officers apologized to Edwards for the altercation, but Bloom refused. He is now known on social media as #IDAdam.

This incident is one of many in which white people call the police on people of color for doing everyday things.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: