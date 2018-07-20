Morning Minute: Awkward Situation At The Orange House

Putin is coming to America! Donald Trump has officially invited his main man, Vladimir Putin to the “orange house.” Chris Paul thinks that will be awkward, Trump will have his main and his side piece in the same house, and yes, Melania is the side chick.
