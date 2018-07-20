CLOSE
Man Caught Swimming Naked In Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

On Wednesday (July 18), a man swam naked in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

A photographer from The Baltimore Sun just happened to be in the area and was able to catch the man coming out of the water butt naked.  He was in his own world and had no regard to people enjoying the Harbor that morning.  When he finished swimming he came up and started to get dressed. Authorities did show up to question the man for a while but it is not clear if charges will be filed.

You never know what you are going to see any given day in Baltimore. And just a reminder: The Inner Harbor is not safe for swimming. The goal is to have the water “swimmable” by 2020 but to date, the water has been deemed unsafe.

SOURCE: The Baltimore Sun

Man Caught Swimming Naked In Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

