DL’s GED Section: Trump Should Star In The ‘Lying King’

Donald Trump is a liar! He lies so much he should be in a play called the “Lying King.” DL thinks that one of the reasons that people like him is because they can distort his lies to be what they want them to be. He tried to clean up his lie about believing Russia over the United States. DL is sick of him!

