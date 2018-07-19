Donald Trump is a liar! He lies so much he should be in a play called the “Lying King.” DL thinks that one of the reasons that people like him is because they can distort his lies to be what they want them to be. He tried to clean up his lie about believing Russia over the United States. DL is sick of him!
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
9 photos Launch gallery
1. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
1 of 9
2. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
2 of 9
3. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
3 of 9
4. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
4 of 9
5. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
5 of 9
6. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
6 of 9
7. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
7 of 9
8. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
8 of 9
9. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
9 of 9
2 thoughts on “DL’s GED Section: Trump Should Star In The ‘Lying King’”
He’s like a big orange kid always crying about something. And he needs a time out all the time. He is the epitome of dysfunction. He lies like a rug and then tries to clean it up but to dumb that he stumbles on his words and can’t make a complete sentence or statement. And no one will put a stop to this fool.
I said the same thing this morning DL. The Lying King is who and all he is. Pres. Obama said it best in his speech in South Africa. When they get caught in a lie, they just double-down and just keep on lying.