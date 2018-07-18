Top Of The Morning: Get Off The Bandwagon!

Originals
| 07.18.18
Guy tells Tom to get off of the Lakers bandwagon! Last year before Tom got on the bandwagon the Lakers won the summer league championship and this year they lost. Tom says he wont jump off of the bandwagon until at least playoffs. Sybil and Guy agree that Tom should try the Wizards Bandwagon!

