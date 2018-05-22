Jenifer Lewis memoir, Jenifer Lewis bipolar, Jenifer Lewis

POWERFUL: Jenifer Lewis On Self Worth, Bipolar Diagnosis & More [WATCH]

| 05.22.18
Jenifer Lewis is best known for her roles as a no-nonsense mother in some of our favorite films and TV shows.

So when she released a memoir titled The Mother Of Black Hollywood, it made perfect sense. What we didn’t know, was that Lewis has had one h*** of a journey, and this book was about a lot more than What’s Love Got To Do With It and The Temptations. 

Lewis has dealt with her fair share of trauma and tragedy. From childhood molestation, growing up in poverty, losing her best friend to AIDS, and a years-long battle with an undiagnosed mental illness (we could list off more) – Lewis has navigated a life that seemed to always give her blows yet she always managed to get back up.

She has this uncanny ability to simultaneously make you want to cry and laugh while she recalls some her biggest defeats, and triumphs, and darkest moments, and brightest outcomes. It’s a whirlwind. But you want to keep reading and you want to learn more.

The legendary actress sat down with Sybil Wilkes to discuss her book and let’s just say, it was like sitting down and finally having a drink with that cool auntie who always had your back.

Watch some highlights of the conversation above and watch the full, raw conversation on our YouTube channel. And warning, mama Lewis was cussin’: http://bit.ly/2J0JmPj

Buy her book here: https://amzn.to/2LoLdvw

 

