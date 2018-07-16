LeSean McCoy’s Ex ‘No Longer Sure’ He Had Her Attacked

Now that she’s had some time to think things through, Delicia Cordon, the estranged girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, is backing away from her accusation of the Pro Bowler being somehow responsible for her beating and robbery (at his ATL area home) earlier this week.

When the incident happened, in the very first 911 call to police, Cordon can be heard accusing McCoy:“My boyfriend who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside,” Cordon said to the 911 operator. “We’re breaking up and he wants all his jewelry back…oh my God.”

As reported, Cordon’s friend accused of being behind the beating, assaulting his son, beating his dog, and taking performance-enhancing drugs.

On top of that, later that day, Cordon’s lawyer, Tonya Mitchell Graham, released a statement mentioning McCoy’s name more than a dozen times and building a circumstantial case that he was behind the incident.

“The assailant entered the home with no signs of forced entry,” read a portion the statement’s first paragraph. “The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions.

In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.”

Well, that was then. Now, Cordon’s attorney is seeking to lower the temperature regarding the accusations. Graham noted that it was Cordon’s friend, not the victim herself who made any physical abuse allegations against McCoy. Then she said that Cordon herself has never accused McCoy of domestic violence.

However, Graham did make a mistake on Thursday when she told a Philadelphia radio station that Cordon had never said directly that McCoy was involved. (Later that day, the 911 tapes were released and Cordon does say she believes McCoy was involved.)

Then on Friday, the reversal was complete when she said, “her client is no longer certain the NFL star was involved in the attack,” according to CBS News.

On the surface, one could conclude that that’s a big change from the night of the attack and the subsequent fallout. Well, one would be wrong, says Graham, who spoke with ESPN reporter Mike Rodak to clarify the CBS News report.

‘There’s been “no backtracking,” Graham told Rodak. She also told him that her client “suspects” McCoy had “something to do with it.”

Just spoke to Tanya Mitchell Graham, attorney for Delicia Cordon. She said there has been “no backtracking” of her client’s story. Graham says her client “suspects” McCoy had “something to do with it” but Cordon is not directly blaming McCoy without more evidence. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) July 13, 2018

In addition, People.com reports that during previous calls to the house for non-violent incidents, McCoy expressed concern that Cordon might make up false allegations to hurt him.

In multiple police reports obtained by PEOPLE, Milton Police detailed three domestic dispute calls they received to the home over the last year, including an incident where McCoy mentioned jewelry that he claims was loaned to him and Cordon had not yet returned. He also told officers he feared his ex would make fake allegations against him, the report states.

In a July 2017 incident, and in two other domestic disputes on April 11 and June 1 this year, police said they found no evidence of violence or that the former couple’s arguments had become physical.

The two were due to attend a court hearing on Tuesday, but it was postponed to Aug. 14 at the request of Cordon’s attorney.

