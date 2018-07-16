Azealia Banks Claims ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Ambushed Her On The Show; Nick Cannon Responds

Nick Cannon‘s Wild ‘N Out had to have known the mrisk of inviting rapper Azealia Banks on the show. No matter how well it went for everyone else, they can’t be even remotely surprised that she is bellyaching about her experience. The taping went down yesterday (07-15-18) and immediately afterwards Banks took to social media with claims that they were making colorist jokes against her. Now, Nick is responding.

“I did Wildin’ out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course …. cry baby cried,” Banks captioned a photo from the set. “Some little scrawny black Atlanta twink was prepared for me. They planned this – hit me on short notice, told me I didn’t have to participate in the coon ass freestyle battles ,(not my style) and I was to sing my song and go home.”

Again, just about the whole world knows that if you appear on the show, you’re gonna get dogged. So does she have a point when she says she was there to perform only? Apparently it didn’t make any difference. The cast STILL made fun of her and she was NOT happy in the least.

“I show up and some guy who’s darker than me starts calling me ugly and being colorist, then all of a sudden a choir of the most disgustingly basic, local, cattle call ‘urban’ pseudo comedic ‘FAT BECause You sit in a chair all day’ greasy soul food induced south of the mason Dixon ,self hatred,” she added. “Ass It#backwards, post-Jim crow , post traumatic slave disorder true self esteem less, Ward of the state CLOWNS with their low scale and highly UNimpressive resumes, start going off about how the beautiful Azealia Banks looks! I’ve never felt so much hate and rage for anyone else than I did in that moment. Yemaya was really on stage.”

Then, she hopped on IG stories and started attacking Nick Cannon specifically, but she may have taken it too far by talking about making jokes about Nick’s lupus situation.

But Nick responded (using her post about him) and saying: “Don’t you hate when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella??? @azealiabanks We are praying for you Queen #speedyrecovery #Healing She #Wildnout for real #Karma”

While you absorb that, here’s what folks are saying about the dust up:

Spitting FACTS right now: @NickCannon has always said since episode 1, THE VERY FIRST EPISODE of #WildNOut that the people who come on there HAVE to be ready at all costs, period. I do not see why Azealia Banks is straight up bashing Nick right now. — Aallyhia Cruz 👽 (@BigtimeAallyhia) July 15, 2018

Bruh Azealia Banks is a fuckin cry baby yo. Nick Cannon said it best, “Don’t you hate when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella?” She talkin all that big shit on the internet but wanna be a pussy in public — Young Nala🦁✨ (@NiaTheLioness_) July 15, 2018

Azealia Banks really giving Nick Cannon and Wild N Out shit because when she went on the show they "made jokes"????? Tf she think was gonna happen? She ever watch the show before? This that fake woke attention seeking shit I can't stand — Danny Ocean (@ayy_codyy) July 15, 2018

