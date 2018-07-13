Source: creative services / iOne
Police are 11-year-old girl reported missing from the west side of Columbus
Milly Mendez was last seen on Thursday leaving her grandmother’s house along Norton Road around 6 pm.
Mendez is 5-feet-1 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Mendez was last seen wearing black leggings, black Nike shoes, a gray t-shirt and a black book bag.
If you have any information please call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.
SOURCE: 10TV
Police Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
