Columbus
Police Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Police are  11-year-old girl reported missing from the west side of Columbus

Milly Mendez was last seen on Thursday leaving her grandmother’s house along Norton Road around 6 pm.

Mendez is 5-feet-1 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Mendez was last seen wearing black leggings, black Nike shoes, a gray t-shirt and a black book bag.

If you have any information please call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

SOURCE: 10TV

Police Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

