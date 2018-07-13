CLOSE
Pharrell Williams To Curate Second Volume Of Spotify’s ‘Black History Is Happening Now’

(Photo credit: AP)

Continuing its mission to celebrate Black History Month all year round, Spotify is releasing another volume of Black History Month is Happening Now, this time curated by Pharrell Williams.

The partnership with creative collective Saturday Morning will give insight to Pharrell’s perspective on black culture, feminism, love, politics and more, reports Billboard. It will also include exclusive original content and playlists, including three Pharrell-directed videos: “Pharrell is Black History,” “A Very Serious Force” and “Something Awakening.”

Spotify is also launching a new initiative to support up-and-coming female creators. In collaboration with the women of BLK@Spotify, the company will be seeking three groundbreaking black females in film, literature and visual arts.

The chosen three will receive funding to work together in creating content in support of the message, “Black women are a very serious force.”

