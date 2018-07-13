Huggy Lowdown: Forget Black Cats, We Have An Orange Cat!

Today is National French Fry Day, it’s also Friday the 13th. You know there is going to be some fool is going to be ordering fries and wearing a Jason mask. But Huggy says, thanks to “super stupid” people aren’t as superstitious anymore. Forget a black cat bringing bad luck, we have an orange cat that gets us in enough trouble.

