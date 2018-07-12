CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Mary J. Blige And LL Cool J’s Wife Simone Smith Launch ‘Sister Love’ Jewelry Collaboration

Leave a comment

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

Mary J. Blige is getting into the jewelry business with an assist from Simone I. Smith, the wife of LL Cool J.

The pair debuted their Sister Love collection at Essence Festival over the weekend (July 6).

The Queen of hip-hop soul announced the collaboration’s release on Instagram with a message calling Sister Love “a jewelry line that represents women working together and recognizing each others strength and power.”

 

The Queen Hoop Earrings are now available online as the debut accessory from the collection for $199.

“What made me want to work with Simone is [that] she already created an amazingly successful jewelry line and all the pieces are things that I love, and she also has an amazing fashion sense,” the Yonkers native says via press release. “I wanted to add to that by sharing some of my fashion sense with her and creating some things I dream about and I know other women are dreaming about.”

Watch a teaser for the Sister Love collection below.

Mary J. Blige Visits The Red Velvet Cake Studio

12 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige Visits The Red Velvet Cake Studio

Continue reading Mary J. Blige And LL Cool J’s Wife Simone Smith Launch ‘Sister Love’ Jewelry Collaboration

Mary J. Blige Visits The Red Velvet Cake Studio

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

jewelry , LL Cool J , Mary J. Blige

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close