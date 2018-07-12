Mary J. Blige And LL Cool J’s Wife Simone Smith Launch ‘Sister Love’ Jewelry Collaboration

Mary J. Blige is getting into the jewelry business with an assist from Simone I. Smith, the wife of LL Cool J.

The pair debuted their Sister Love collection at Essence Festival over the weekend (July 6).

The Queen of hip-hop soul announced the collaboration’s release on Instagram with a message calling Sister Love “a jewelry line that represents women working together and recognizing each others strength and power.”

The Queen Hoop Earrings are now available online as the debut accessory from the collection for $199.

“What made me want to work with Simone is [that] she already created an amazingly successful jewelry line and all the pieces are things that I love, and she also has an amazing fashion sense,” the Yonkers native says via press release. “I wanted to add to that by sharing some of my fashion sense with her and creating some things I dream about and I know other women are dreaming about.”

Watch a teaser for the Sister Love collection below.

