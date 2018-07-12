Black Nominees Make 2018 Emmy Awards History

Nominations for the 2018 (70th annual) Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by the Television Academy in a ceremony hosted by Samira Wiley from The Handmaids Tale and Ryan Eggold from NBC’s upcoming drama, New Amsterdam.

HBO’s Game of Thrones led the pack with 22 nods, the most for any series. NBC’sSaturday Night Live and HBO’s Westworld trailed close behind with 21 each. FX’s The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story drew the most nominations for a limited series with 18 nods, while fellow FX titleAtlanta was the most nominated comedy series at 16.

Netflix surpassed HBO as the most nominated network or platform with 112 nominations to the premium cablers’ 108.

The most important thing to know is that a record number of Black actors (29) were nominated, shattering 2017’s record of 19.

Colin Jost and Michael Che are hosting the 70th annual Primetime Emmys. The 2018 telecast will air on NBC on Sept. 17 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Katt Williams is now an Emmy nominated actor for playing Willy the Alligator Man in @AtlantaFX. What a time to be alive. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/IRJ5ygtrE0 — Tre’vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) July 12, 2018

In the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series category, Sterling K. Brown is nominated for This Is Us and Jeffrey Wright is nominated for Westworld.

In the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series category, Tracee Ellis Ross is nominated for black-ish. This is her third Emmy nomination for the ABC comedy series. Issa Rae is also nominated for Insecure in her first nomination.

In the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series category, Anthony Anderson is nominated for black-ish and Donald Glover is nominated for Atlanta. This is Anderson’s 4th nomination for black-ish (he’s never won) and Glover’s second for Atlanta.

In the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category, Thandie Newton is nominated for Westworld. She was nominated for the role last season as well.

In the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series category, Brian Tyree Henry nets a nomination for Atlanta for the first time. Tituss Burgess is also nominated for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Kenan Thompson for Saturday Night Live!

In the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series category, Zazie Beetz is nominated for the first time for her work in Atlanta. Leslie Jones is nominated for Saturday Night Live.

In the Outstanding Comedy Series category, Atlanta and black-ish are nominated; the second for Atlanta, and the third for black-ish. GLOW is also nominated.

In the Outstanding Drama Series category, This is Us, Stranger Things and Westworld are nominated.

In the Outstanding Television Movie category, Fahrenheit 451 which starred Michael B. Jordan, is nominated.

In the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category, Regina King is nominated for Seven Seconds.

In the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, John Legend for Jesus Christ Superstar Live! He could get an EGOT if he wins this.

In the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, Brandon Victor Dixon is nominated for Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

This is an appropriate gif for 13 Emmy nominations https://t.co/dA1ztaLVLM — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 12, 2018

In the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category, Letitia Wright is nominated for Black Mirror and Adina Porter is nominated for American Horror Story.

In the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category, Cicely Tyson is nominated for How To Get Away With Murder, Viola Davis is nominated for Scandal and Samira Wiley is nominated for The Handmaids Tale (she was nominated in the Supporting category for the role last year).

We’re here for all of this! Congratulations to @ViolaDavis for her Emmy nom for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series! 🎉 #Scandal #HowToGetAwayWithScandal pic.twitter.com/WlFGrvBvHV — Scandal (@ScandalABC) July 12, 2018

In the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category, Ron Cephas Jones is nominated for This is Us. Kelly Jenrette of The Handmaid’s Tale was nominated in Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category.

In the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category, Maya Rudolph is nominated for The Good Place, Wanda Sykes for black-ish and Tiffany Haddish gets her first Emmy nomination for Saturday Night Live!

In the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category, Katt Williams is nominated for Atlanta’s “Alligator Man” episode, Donald Glover is nominated for Saturday Night Live! and Sterling K. Brown is nominated for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In the Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category, DeStorm Power is nominated for Caught The Series, and Melvin Jackson Jr. is nominated for This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours

In the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category, Diarra Kilpatrick is nominated for American Koko.

View the full list of nominees here.

Wilson Morales is the New York City based founder of Blackfilm.com.

PHOTO: PR Photos

