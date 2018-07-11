Yesterday was the deadline for the government to return children to their parents. All week the Trump Administration was confident that they would meet that deadline, but they didn’t. They were supposed to rerun 102 children under 5-years-old with their parents. Nobody has any idea where the parents are, some have already been deported. There are still 2,000 kids waiting to be reunited.
One thought on “#RussRant: Trump Said We Will Take Your Kids”
NOT OUR KIDS!!!!!! I have 5 African-American kids—whenever I go out I have to take a head-count of my own kids, in words to say, I don’t have any time for Mexican kids!!!