RussRant: Trump Said We Will Take Your Kids

Yesterday was the deadline for the government to return children to their parents. All week the Trump Administration was confident that they would meet that deadline, but they didn’t. They were supposed to rerun 102 children under 5-years-old with their parents. Nobody has any idea where the parents are, some have already been deported. There are still 2,000 kids waiting to be reunited.

