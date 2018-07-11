Police are investigating a shooting that left three teens injured in west Columbus.

According to police, the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10: pm on Wrexham Avenue.

The victims, two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old, told police they were walking when the suspect walked up and started firing multiple shots.

The teens were shot in the upper body and were all transported to an area hospital. They expected to be okay.

The victims all identified a 16-year-old male as the shooter and police have filed a warrant for felonious assault for the suspect, who is not in police custody.

If you have any information is asked to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.

SOURCE: 10TV

3 Teens Shot In The West Side Of Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: