Columbus
3 Teens Shot In The West Side Of Columbus

Bullet shooting out from gun

Source: Colin Anderson / Getty

Police are investigating a shooting that left three teens injured in west Columbus.

According to police, the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10: pm on  Wrexham Avenue.

The teens were shot in the upper body and were all transported to an area hospital. They expected to be okay.

The victims all identified a 16-year-old male as the shooter and police have filed a warrant for felonious assault for the suspect, who is not in police custody.

If you have any information is asked to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.

SOURCE: 10TV

3 Teens Shot In The West Side Of Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

