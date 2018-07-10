Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: They’re Amping It Up

San Bernardino County District Attorney Michael Selyem has made several distasteful, hateful, and rude comments about minorities. Most recently he made a comment toward Maxine Waters in  which he called her a, “loud mouth c*nt in the ghetto” and a “bitch.” He then asks why she hasn’t been shot yet. He is on leave but Russ thinks he should be fired.

