Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with spiritual first responders Tiffany Salaberrios and her husband pastor Dimas Salaberrios. This summer their mission is to bring peace to Chicago’s most deadly neighborhoods.

They are going to be on the ground and in the neighborhoods talking to and praying for, gang members, drug dealers and murderers.

Before he became a pastor, Salaberrios was a drug dealer. He plans to minister to people the same way 3 women ministered to him years ago. He will be asking people the same question that he was asked, “can I pray for you?”

You can learn more and find out how to help by clicking here.

Having trouble listening above? Check out the audio below:

Celebrities From Chicago 17 photos Launch gallery Celebrities From Chicago 1. Jennifer Hudson 1 of 17 2. R. Kelly 2 of 17 3. Common 3 of 17 4. Lupe Fiasco 4 of 17 5. Shonda Rhimes 5 of 17 6. Bernie Mac 6 of 17 7. Minnie Riperton 7 of 17 8. Curtis Mayfield 8 of 17 9. Don Cornelius 9 of 17 10. Chaka Khan 10 of 17 11. Twista 11 of 17 12. Quincy Jones 12 of 17 13. Terrence Howard 13 of 17 14. Sherri Shepherd Source:Getty 14 of 17 15. Mr. T 15 of 17 16. Drummer Tony Williams 16 of 17 17. Craig Robinson Source:Getty 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Inside Her Story: Spiritual First Responders Celebrities From Chicago

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM