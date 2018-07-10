Inside Her Story: Spiritual First Responders

07.10.18
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with spiritual first responders Tiffany Salaberrios and her husband pastor Dimas Salaberrios.  This summer their mission is to bring peace to Chicago’s most deadly neighborhoods.

They are going to be on the ground and in the neighborhoods talking to and praying for, gang members, drug dealers and murderers.

Before he became a pastor, Salaberrios was a drug dealer. He plans to minister to people the same way 3 women ministered to him years ago. He will be asking people the same question that he was asked, “can I pray for you?”

You can learn more and find out how to help by clicking here.

Having trouble listening above? Check out the audio below:

