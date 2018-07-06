Inside Her Story: Bringing Sexy Back To The Marriage

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with “sexpert” Gail Crowder to help women put sexy back in their marriages.

In heterosexual relationships when sex its an issue, erectile dysfunction is often the root of the problem. There a lot of ways to help deal with it, you can hit the gym, or simply have more sexual encounters. “The more you use it the better it works,” says Crowder.

Crowder is the author of Keep Your Legs Open and Praying For The Penis. She also has a conference called bringing sexy back to the marriage, women come from all over to hear her speak.

She will be the lunchtime keynote speaker at Kandi Burruss’ Bedroom Kandi conference, July 9-12.

