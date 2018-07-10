Black Moms Matter: Raising Boys

Raising boys has taught a lot Kym and Sherri a lot about men. Sherri says that no matter how old they get some things never change, like the fact that they aren’t conversationalists. And Kym emphasizes that most importantly, mothers are responsible for the type of man their son becomes.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Florida Cops Ordered To Return Nearly $20k In Cash To Stripper
- Kenya Moore: Mom-To-Be Shows Fans How ‘Baby Twirl’ Is Growing
- LeBron James ‘King of LA’ Mural Vandalized After Fan Offers Money to Alter It
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery