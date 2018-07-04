Heavy Rains, Flooding Across Houston Force 4th Of July Event Cancellations

Were you thinking of getting out in Houston for the Fourth of July? Well, think again. Due to tropical downpours all across the Houston area, multiple cancellations have hit the city in regards to Fourth of July events, including Freedom Over Texas.

The annual event at Eleanor Tinsley Park on Buffalo Bayou is called off this year as the park is soaked and streets are flooded. Usually the event is “rain or shine” but due to the intense flooding near the area, the event has been called off. It is unclear whether or not the fireworks display will still go on. It’s the first time in 31 years that Freedom Over Texas had to cancel the concert portion of the event.

Flooding on I-10 and Washington as well as on 288 near Southmore has kept some motorists stranded and more. See below for a small list of events from Katy to Tomball that also were cancelled.

CANCELLED FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS:

Wet N’ Wild Splashtown Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Fourth of July: Snow & Ice Celebration at Memorial City

South Country’s 43rd Annual 4th of July Parade

Stay tuned for more information.

