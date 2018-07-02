Roland talks about the attack that the media seems to be under by politicians who don’t want to he held accountable. Donald Trump, who is known for lying, but continues to scream about “fake news” is a prime example.
Roland says that lately he finds it hard to watch the TV news, not because he doesn’t care about the news but because “of what isn’t being discussed and who isn’t being heard.”
Because of this on Sept. 4, Roland will launch Roland Martin Unfiltered. It will be news for us by us and it will also be an interactive digital experience.
Hear the full announcement above.
2 thoughts on “Roland Martin Announces His New Digital Show”
ââGiven that we know that black people caneasily have the police called on us for anything, I thought you might find thisstory to be interesting. It was covered on Your Black World News.ââ – Dr BoyceWatkins ———– In fact, this is a serious and serious matterthat should be minded way before 2009; because in any society where history isnot sufficiently taught to the youth especially on the basic facts, it willcreate a void in the spirit and the soul of the citizens! This is the mainreason that I submitted especially when the former Potus was in charge forsending the distinctive figures as Rev Jc, J. Leweis, Rev. L. and so on tominority communities just for this kind of deep issues yet and will make thispart missing for a long time. But since we can see and work on it, the bestcould happen. Versaint
