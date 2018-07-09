Report: Racism Is Literally Killing Black Babies

Journalist and award-winning radio host Priska Neely conducted an extensive study on infant deaths and had a disturbing finding — Black babies were twice as likely as white babies to die before the age of one.
“Prematurity is the leading cause here. So most of the babies are born too early and too small,” Neely explained in an interview with NPR published Sunday. “This is not a new issue, and it goes back decades. I did some digging in the library and actually found a transcript of a congressional hearing from 1984 that was called Failure To Close The Black-White Gap. But, you know, here we are 30 years later, and the gap is still there.”
However, she also pointed out this was not to blame mothers. Instead, it was more about the structural underpinnings of race and class, which are often dismissed.
“One is looking at how different communities have actually been limited to accessing certain things like health care,” Neely said. “But there’s — also, when you look at individual racism, there’s something that’s called weathering. That’s a term that was coined by a researcher back in the 1970s — looking at how Black women’s bodies respond to stress over time.
And the social experience of being a Black woman in the United States can put you at a heightened state. That’s a chronic state of stress, and that can have health implications. And that’s one of the things that researchers are really focused on in looking at the cause of preterm births.”
Translation: Racism is a health crisis. Infant mortality rates were high in the U.S., with America having one of the worst rates in the developed world, according to NBC.
.
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
1. The Manns
1 of 62
2. Willie Moore with Evelyn Lozada and her daughter
2 of 62
3. Mary Mary and Willie
3 of 62
4. No Malice and Willie
4 of 62
5. Willie and Jennifer Williams
5 of 62
6. William Mcdowell
6 of 62
7. The Hairstons
7 of 62
8. Dr. Ian Smith with Willie Moore Jr.
8 of 62
9. The Walls Group stopped by!
9 of 62
10. Willie Moore with the "Growing up Hip-Hop" cast
10 of 62
11. Willie Moore with the Ron Carter Academy
11 of 62
12. Trina and Willie Moore
12 of 62
13. Dick Gregory and Willie Moore Jr.
13 of 62
14. Evander Holyfield and Willie Moore Jr.
14 of 62
15. The Hairston's and Willie Moore
15 of 62
16. Tim of Sweetie Pie's and Willie Moore Jr.
16 of 62
17. Willie Moore Jr. and the Hudson brothers
17 of 62
18. Tweet and Willie Moore Jr.
18 of 62
19. Kim Fields and Willie snap a photo!
19 of 62
20.
20 of 62
21. Willie and Kirk Franklin
21 of 62
22. Kirk and Willie battle in a test of who is taller!
22 of 62
23. Anita Wilson and Willie Moore Jr.
23 of 62
24. Marlon Jackson and Willie Moore Jr.
24 of 62
25. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Willie
25 of 62
26.
26 of 62
27. Geoffrey Golden and Willie
27 of 62
28. Marcus D. Wiley and Willie Moore Jr
28 of 62
29. Anthony Brown and Willie
29 of 62
30. Real Talk Kim and Willie Moore Jr.
30 of 62
31. Willie Moore Jr. and Anthony Brown
31 of 62
32. Lyfe Jennings and Willie Moore Jr.
32 of 62
33. Willie and Vashawn Mitchell
33 of 62
34. Aaron Cole and Willie Moore Jr.
34 of 62
35. Alex Faith, Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr.
35 of 62
36. Tim Bowman Jr. and Willie Moore Jr,
36 of 62
37. Virtue stops by the studio!
37 of 62
38. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
38 of 62
39. Erica Campbell and Willie
39 of 62
40. Erica Campbell and Willie
40 of 62
41. Erica Campbell with Willie's sons
41 of 62
42. Demetria McKinney stops by.
42 of 62
43. Tamar Braxton and Willie
43 of 62
44. Bizzle and Willie snap a photo!
44 of 62
45. Jonathan McReynolds performs in studio!
45 of 62
46. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
46 of 62
47. Egypt Sherrod
47 of 62
48. Egypt Sherrod with Willie Moore Jr.
48 of 62
49. Willie and Kandi!
49 of 62
50. Gail Devers
50 of 62
51. Kandi Burruss
51 of 62
52. Another snap of Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
52 of 62
53. Willie and Kandi!
53 of 62
54. Willie Moore Jr. snaps a photo with his wife and son
54 of 62
55. Kandi Burruss
55 of 62
56. Willie with gospel singer Canton Jones
Source:Instagram
56 of 62
57. Willie Moore Jr. with gospel star Tasha Cobbs
57 of 62
58. Willie Moore Jr. with his wife and sons Peyton and Princeton.
Source:Instagram
58 of 62
59. Marvin Sapp in studio with Willie Moore Jr.
59 of 62
60. Marvin Sapp and Willie Moore
60 of 62
61. Willie Moore and Pastor Charles Jenkins
61 of 62
62. Willie with Wess Morgan and Bishop Dale C. Bronner
62 of 62
Report: Racism Is Literally Killing Black Babies was originally published on newsone.com