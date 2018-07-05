Shaun King Talks About Maxine Waters

Frederick Douglass’ speech What To The American Slave Is Your 4th Of July?, is still relevant today 166 years later. “Far too much of what is wrong and evil about the United States remains wrong and evil,” King went on to say that it’s ironic that we celebrate one form of freedom while there are so many who are being oppressed in the most inhumane way.

King took some time to celebrate Maxine Waters, because she has been a strong voice for our nation. Because she has encouraged others to speak out on the injustices of our country, “she has become a target of Donald Trump,” and has received death threats every day.

Hear his commentary above.

