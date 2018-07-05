Diddy Defends His Revolt CEO Against Racism Allegations

In spite of her being accused of racist behavior, Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to not have a problem with Rhoma Khanna, the CEO of his Revolt Network.

The issue became public after a letter was sent to the Revolt board by the ex-employee — who claims to be a “young, educated black woman” — Khanna has openly admitted black women intimidate her.

The woman also alleges Khanna responded to the idea of Meek Mill speaking about prison reform with a racist comment.

“Maybe the conversation isn’t about prison reform, maybe it’s about how to stay out of jail, black boy,” the ex-employee claims Khanna said.

The woman’s note also adds …

“In my own discomfort, I spoke up, saying that her comment was not only insulting but would also be disrespectful to Meek as he’s not a ‘boy’ . . . She then proceeded to propose . . . ‘Maybe that’s it . . . Maybe it’s a conversation on how not to be black.’ ”

The letter, first obtained by Page Six, also claims Khanna laid off 30 percent of the Revolt staff for restructuring, and 99 percent of them were African-American.

Here’s what an insider told Page Six:

“When we heard about this, two and a half weeks ago, the minute that letter was received, it was handled immediately and sent to an outside source to investigate.”

In a response to TMZ, Diddy says …

“This story is inaccurate. We are a Black owned and operated network and we have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind. Revolt is led by a woman of color who is expected to uphold the same standards that I hold for all of my companies. After an extensive review led by outside counsel there were no findings of deliberate misconduct. At this time, Roma Khanna will remain as CEO of REVOLT.”

He adds …

“Regarding the recent restructure, Revolt’s diversity remains unchanged. We are 67% ethnically diverse, with more than 60% of the senior leadership being women. Any suggestion that any company of mine negatively targets African Americans is absurd and offensive.”

