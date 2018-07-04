10 Of The Most Generous Black Women In Hollywood

Hollywood can be a place associated with the superficial, but many stars use their platforms and their fortunes to help those in need. For many Black actresses who’ve made it to A-list status, staying in touch with the community is a way of life.

Here are our top picks for the most generous Black women in Hollywood.

Beyoncé:

Beyoncé has quietly donated to causes special to her heart for years, choosing to keep her charitable actions under the radar. But they’ve still been extremely significant. From helping the victims of the Flint water crisis to the homeless, she’s given away millions of her own money to help those in need.

Most recently, when a devastating hurricane struck her hometown of Houston, Texas, the Grammy-winner’s charity BeyGOOD provided aid in the form of baby products, blankets, toiletries, cots and food to the victims who lost their homes and belongings. She also personally handed out food and posed for photos with the victims before hosting a star-studded telethon to raise millions for recovery,.

Oprah Winfrey:

From her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy in South Africa to the Angel Network to fueling the careers of entrepreneurs like Rachael Ray, Nate Berkus, Ava Duvernay and Iyanla Vanzant, Oprah is one of the world’s most renowned philanthropists.

Rihanna:

Far from just her music and fashion, Rihanna has quickly become one of the most generous women in Hollywood, donating millions to build a cancer research facility in her native Barbados and raising massive amounts of donations from her Diamond Ball for women pursuing their education around the world. She’s been so generous with her wealth that she was named Harvard University’s 2017 Humanitarian of The Year.

