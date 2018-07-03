The Archdiocese of Washington has issued an apology after a Maryland manic priest kicked a mourning family out of his church during a funeral and then proceeded to call the cops on them.
According to Fox5, the altercation happened at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Charlotte Hall, Maryland on Tuesday, when Reverend Michael Briese blew up at the family.
Hundreds were gathered to mourn the death of 54-year-old Agnes Hicks when someone knocked over and damaged the church’s sacred golden chalice as they went in for a hug near the altar.
“That’s when all hell broke loose. He literally got on the mic and said, ‘There will be no funeral, there will be no mass, everyone get the hell out of my church,’” recalled Shanice Chisely, the daughter of Hicks. “He disrespected our family, he disrespected my mother. He called my mother ‘a thing.’ He said, ‘Get this thing out of my church! Everyone get the hell out of my church!’ It was very sad. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Maryland Priest Kicks Family Out Of Funeral, Calls Cops After Chalice Mishap [Video]
- Trump Interviews With Possible Supreme Court Nominees Begin
- White Woman Arrested After Racially and Physically Abusing Black Boy
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Maryland Priest Kicks Family Out Of Funeral, Calls Cops After Chalice Mishap [Video]”
I’m with the priest on this one…somebody knocks a golden chalice over at my home???? Oh, everybody got to get the hell out. Party OVA!!!!!