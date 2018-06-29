CLOSE
Baltimore
Home > Baltimore

B’More In The Know: Maryland Election Results, Remembering Lor Scoota & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Leave a comment

 

Maryland election results are in, Baltimore shined in Los Angeles during the 2018 BET Awards and this week marked two years since the city lost Lor Scoota. Find these stories and more below.

– Ben Jealous & Marilyn Mosby Move Forward In Maryland Elections

– Peso Da Mafia Performs At The BET Awards Experience [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

 

– #RIPScoota: Lor Scoota Fatally Shot in Baltimore While Driving

 

B’More In The Know: Maryland Election Results, Remembering Lor Scoota & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading B’More In The Know: Maryland Election Results, Remembering Lor Scoota & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close