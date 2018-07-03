Huggy Lowdown: These Are The Rules For The Cookout

Huggy lays out the rules for the 4th of July parties. If there is no pool please don’t call it a pool party! And if you have a wig or a weave stay away from the grill and the pool! It’s a lengthy list so listen to the audio above to make sure you don’t break any of these crucial holiday rules!
