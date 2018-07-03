Huggy Lowdown: These Are The Rules For The Cookout

Originals
| 07.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Huggy lays out the rules for the 4th of July parties. If there is no pool please don’t call it a pool party! And if you have a wig or a weave stay away from the grill and the pool! It’s a lengthy list so listen to the audio above to make sure you don’t break any of these crucial holiday rules!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

4th Of July , Celebrity snicth , holiday parties , Huggy Lowdown

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Huggy Lowdown: These Are The Rules For The Cookout

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close