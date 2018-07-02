DL’s GED Section: Freedom Of Speech Is Costing People Their Lives

The freedom of speech that we take so much pride in, that sets us apart from other countries, is costing people their lives. For example, Maxine Waters has been receiving death threats since she made a comment against the Trump administration. There are people who are threatened, assaulted, and even killed as a result of the types of things that Donald Trump says. He often sends “thoughts and prayers” to victims and DL wants to know who he’s praying to.

