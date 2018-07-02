The freedom of speech that we take so much pride in, that sets us apart from other countries, is costing people their lives. For example, Maxine Waters has been receiving death threats since she made a comment against the Trump administration. There are people who are threatened, assaulted, and even killed as a result of the types of things that Donald Trump says. He often sends “thoughts and prayers” to victims and DL wants to know who he’s praying to.
One thought on “DL’s GED Section: Freedom Of Speech Is Costing People Their Lives”
If you are white you’re right it’s white privilege when it comes to a person of color speaking out against white people it’s wrong it’s a bad thing. But it’s ok for trump and other white people to say whatever they want and make threats. White privilege ithey are just because they can’t handle the truth. Trump is a big orange baby that’s why he always argue with social media.