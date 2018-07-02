DL Hughley Show
Bootleg Movie Review: Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the 5th movie in the Jurassic World franchise, and Oleebo the Bootleg Movie Warrior is getting sick of them! In this movie, Christian Pratt’s character has to save all of the dinosaurs before the island is destroyed. The dinosaurs aren’t scary, they look more like giant chickens to Oleebo. One thing the movie is missing, is a “cursing angry black man,” where’s Samuel L. Jackson when you need him?

