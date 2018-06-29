CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Woman Sues Buffet Over ‘Fried Rice Syndrome?’

Leave a comment

A woman in Waxahachie, Texas is suing a buffet for $1 million because she claims, she got “fried rice syndrome,” after eating there.

Germaine Mobley, 62, says after eating at Asian King Buffet with a friend in 2016, she became ill.  Mobley had eaten at the buffet several times, including the day in question. She didn’t notice anything wrong, until she began to drive home, reports WFAA-8.

When Mobley arrived home her health took a turn for the worse, “I just started vomiting,”she said. “The next morning, I was having problems breathing, so my husband called an ambulance,” she told WFAA-8.

According to court documents, Mobley ingested Bacillus cereus while eating fried rice from Asian King Buffet.

Bacillus cereus is a bacteria that produces toxins,it can be found on foods that have been at room temperature for too long.  The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Bacillus cereus is commonly found in fried rice, hence the name, Fried Rice Syndrome. According to the FDA, symptoms include cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, and those symptoms should only last about 24 hours.

Mobley says she was in the ICU for 8 days and was on a ventilator for two of those days because she choked on her own vomit, while wearing an oxygen mask. “Fried Rice Syndrome sounds like a joke, but it’s very serious,” Mobley’s attorney Kathryn Knotts told WFAA-8.

Because she admits in the lawsuit that she had unrelated medical issues prior to eating at their establishment, the restaurant is requesting documented proof of all of Mobley’s claims.

“You just never dream that you would go out to eat and get that ill,” Mobley said.

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love

Continue reading Woman Sues Buffet Over ‘Fried Rice Syndrome?’

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

FDA , fried rice , illness , sick , Texas

2 thoughts on “Woman Sues Buffet Over ‘Fried Rice Syndrome?’

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close