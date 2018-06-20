Reverend Al Sharpton is headed to McAllen, Texas to visit the immigration processing center with a group of social justice and faith leaders to hopefully visit children who have been separated from their parents.
Hear all about it above.
8 thoughts on “Rev. Al Sharpton Headed To Texas To Protest Migrant Treatment”
He is actually on the same jet I’m on right now going from Houston to McAllen, Texas
What is his showing up there going to accomplish? Congress doesn’t even have any influence on this sick policy. Better results will be achieved if Kim Kardashian goes and tells Trump to give those babies back to their mothers.
It is not a policy, it is immigration LAW. Congress passed it, Congress can and should change it. Get educated!
Al “The Perm” Sharpton. Lights, camera, Action!
Race pimp at his finest. Ignores the real problems in our communities because there’s no money to be made there
Something About this trip by Al Sharpton is just not right; helping Mexicans, who don’t have a history of coming to our aid for Civil Rights; Police Brutality; & so on & so on.
MONEY!!!!
Bet he’s at the shop now getting a touch up for this March…money is involved!