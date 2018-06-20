Rev. Al Sharpton Headed To Texas To Protest Migrant Treatment

App Feed
| 06.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Reverend Al Sharpton is headed to McAllen, Texas to visit the immigration processing center with a group of social justice and faith leaders to hopefully visit children who have been separated from their parents.

Hear all about it above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Reverend Al Sharpton

8 thoughts on “Rev. Al Sharpton Headed To Texas To Protest Migrant Treatment

  2. lois on said:

    What is his showing up there going to accomplish? Congress doesn’t even have any influence on this sick policy. Better results will be achieved if Kim Kardashian goes and tells Trump to give those babies back to their mothers.

    Reply
  4. Mac Daddy not Baby Daddy on said:

    Race pimp at his finest. Ignores the real problems in our communities because there’s no money to be made there

    Reply
  5. Willie on said:

    Something About this trip by Al Sharpton is just not right; helping Mexicans, who don’t have a history of coming to our aid for Civil Rights; Police Brutality; & so on & so on.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close