#RussRant: What Happened To You?

Russ has one question for black republicans, “what happened to you?” Some people do actually believe and understand the principals of the party but there are others who “sell their souls” and support and rejoice in things that hurt people who look like them. Russ’ message is, no matter how much butt you kiss they still don’t like you.

