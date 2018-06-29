Russ has one question for black republicans, “what happened to you?” Some people do actually believe and understand the principals of the party but there are others who “sell their souls” and support and rejoice in things that hurt people who look like them. Russ’ message is, no matter how much butt you kiss they still don’t like you.

10 Black Trump Supporters 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Black Trump Supporters 1. Ben Carson Source:Joe Raedle/Getty Images 1 of 9 2. Herschel Walker Source:Ben Gabbe/Getty Images 2 of 9 3. Omarosa Source:Matthew Eisman/WireImage/Getty 3 of 9 4. Dennis Rodman Source:Larry Marano/WireImage/Getty 4 of 9 5. Stacey Dash Source:Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty 5 of 9 6. Mike Tyson Source:Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty 6 of 9 7. Terrell Owens Source:Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images 7 of 9 8. Azealia Banks Source:Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty 8 of 9 9. Latrell Sprewell Source:Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading #RussRant: What Happened To You? 10 Black Trump Supporters

