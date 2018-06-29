Franklin County Dog Shelter Is Waiving Fees For 4th Of July

According to the shelter they have had to suspend voluntary intake due to hitting maximum capacity. The shelter also expressed concern for the high population of pups already there, with the holiday coming up, due to many dogs ending up at the shelter around this time.

“We are very concerned since we know next week will likely be our busiest week of the year. We urge all dog owners to keep their dogs safe and indoors during the extreme heat this weekend and away from all fireworks celebrations,” Director Don Winstel said.

The shelter will only accept dogs for voluntary surrender if its for humane euthanasia requests or surrenders for biting a human.

Source: 10tv