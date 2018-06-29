CLOSE
Columbus
Franklin County Dog Shelter Is Waiving Fees For 4th Of July

Franklin County Dog Shelter is waiving the adoption fees on most dogs until the 4th of July.

This means that most dogs can be adopted for just the cost of the dog license which is $18.
According to the shelter they have had to suspend voluntary intake due to hitting maximum capacity. The shelter also expressed concern for the high population of pups already there, with the holiday coming up, due to many dogs ending up at the shelter around this time.

“We are very concerned since we know next week will likely be our busiest week of the year. We urge all dog owners to keep their dogs safe and indoors during the extreme heat this weekend and away from all fireworks celebrations,” Director Don Winstel said.

The shelter will only accept  dogs for voluntary surrender if its for humane euthanasia requests or surrenders for biting a human.

