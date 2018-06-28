RussRant: We’re Being Taught A Horrible Lesson

America is about to change! Justice Kennedy is retiring, and,”the most insane” President America has ever had will have to pick a new Supreme Court Justice. Russ fears, if America keeps heading in the direction that we’re headed, segregation will become legal again. He also says that we’re feeling the “consequence” of not voting.

