Jazzy Report: I’ve Got A Keyboard In My Pocket

Researchers have been busy lately! They created a keyboard that is so thin, tough and flexible that you can fold it up and put it in your pocket. And discovered that the number of bacteria living in a man’s testes can give clues about his fertility.

All of this and more, in the audio above.

