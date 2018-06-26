CPD Searching for Semi Truck in Bicycle Hit & Run

Police are searching for a semi truck and its driver that was accused of hitting a bicyclist in south Columbus this morning. The tractor trailer hit a cyclist and the impact knocked him over a guardrail and into the water. The truck then fled the scene which was at the intersection of London Groveport Road and Parsons Avenue. A rescue team was sent to find the cyclist.
