CPD Searching for Semi Truck in Bicycle Hit & Run

MLK March And Rally

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Police are searching for a semi truck and its driver that was  accused of hitting a bicyclist in south Columbus this morning. The tractor trailer hit a cyclist and the impact knocked him over a guardrail and into the water. The truck then fled the scene which was at the intersection of London Groveport Road and Parsons Avenue. A rescue team was sent to find the cyclist.

 

 

 

CPD Searching for Semi Truck in Bicycle Hit & Run was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

