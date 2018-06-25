CLOSE
Cleveland
Stormy Daniels is Coming to Cleveland This Weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

The Stormy Daniels appearance has been scheduled for months and looks like the show will still go on at Diamond Men’s Club in Cleveland this Friday and Saturday.

Club owner Ed Thompson confirmed the event with Daniels’ booking agent last week.

The adult film star Daniels, (aka Stephanie Clifford), alleged that she was paid by President Donald Trump’s attorney to sign a “hush agreement” over an alleged sexual relationship between the two.

Thompson said Daniels will appear live, on stage, as a featured performer for two shows both nights at 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

“She’s traveling on a tour bus, like a rock star,” Thompson said.

Daniels will be doing a meet-and-greet for fans, but will not be making time for media questions.

Cameras will not be allowed in the club.

Diamond is charging $20 at the door — an increase from its normal $10 — and a large crowd is expected.

