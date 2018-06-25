CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards

Leave a comment

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — James Harden of the Houston Rockets is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

He joined Michael Jordan as the only players to average at least 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals in a season.

Harden led the league in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games with four while helping the Rockets to an NBA-leading 65 wins.

Harden beat out four-time winner LeBron James of Cleveland and Anthony Davis of the Pelicans.

He received the trophy at the NBA Awards on Monday night. Harden, who is from Los Angeles, led his mother on stage and credited her for being his backbone.

Not everyone agreed with the choice of Harden as MVP.

 

Who do you think the NBA MVP should have been?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Celebrating Sports Sexiest Dads

29 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Sports Sexiest Dads

Continue reading James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards

Celebrating Sports Sexiest Dads

Take a  look at some of the sexiest dads from the sports world.

 

Black athletes , Houston Rockets , James Harden , NBA Awards 2018 , NBA MVP

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close