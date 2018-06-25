James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — James Harden of the Houston Rockets is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

He joined Michael Jordan as the only players to average at least 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals in a season.

Harden led the league in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games with four while helping the Rockets to an NBA-leading 65 wins.

Harden beat out four-time winner LeBron James of Cleveland and Anthony Davis of the Pelicans.

He received the trophy at the NBA Awards on Monday night. Harden, who is from Los Angeles, led his mother on stage and credited her for being his backbone.

Not everyone agreed with the choice of Harden as MVP.

LeBron got robbed on national television #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/Bth63oDD8v — Sandro Rubin (@Insider6ix) June 26, 2018

Who do you think the NBA MVP should have been?

