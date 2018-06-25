Entertainment/News
Home > Entertainment/News

Cardi B & Offset Got Married Last Year

Rappers Cardi B and Offset got married last year despite the public's knowledge.

Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The annual BET Awards always brings memorable moments on and off-camera and this year was no different. While accepting the award for best group, Migos rapper Offset revealed he and Cardi B are married. Fans picked up on it when Offset thanked his “wife” and encouraged the audience to thank their own spouses.

It took the folks over at TMZ no time to dig up Cardi and Offset’s wedding license, which had been filed in September of 2017. Cardi later confirmed the news, saying she and Offset got married one morning on a whim. How romantic.

 

#CardiB confirms she and #Offset got married last year.

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on

 

Offset proposed later that year to give Cardi the proposal she had always dreamed of. Congrats to them.

 

 

Cardi B & Offset Got Married Last Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close