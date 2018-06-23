CLOSE
Cleveland
Fatal Shooting on Cleveland’s East Side Investigated

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

The Cleveland Police Department said the Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting on the 6200 block of Superior Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the scene around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said a woman told officers she was sitting on a porch with the other victim when an unknown suspect ran past.

Authorities said the woman told police the male suspect fired shots and both people were hit.

The woman told police she was unable to tell where the shots came from, according to police.

Police said the victims were taken to University Hospitals by EMS and the 35-year-old male was pronounced dead.

 

