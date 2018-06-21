Racist Marine Who Bragged He ‘Cracked 3 Skulls Open’ In Charlottesville Gets A Light Sentence

Despite photo proof of vicious, racially motivated assaults, a neo-Nazi and member of the U.SA. Marine Corps received minimal punishment for his participation in the deadly white supremacist rally last year in Charlottesville.
Vasillios Pistolis, a 19-year-old Marine lance corporal, received a sentence from the military of 30 days confinement for disobeying orders and making false statements, though it’s unclear if he will serve behind bars or his quarters. Military officials also reduced his rank to private first class and docked his pay, ProPublica reported on Wednesday.
The Marine Corps was also processing him for a discharge, which could stretch on for months if he decides to appeal.
Military officials pursued charges that were “the lowest level of court martial the Marine Corps could’ve decided to bring against him,” Ed Beck, a veteran who reported Pistolis’ white supremacist activities to the military, said.
Meanwhile, civilian law enforcement officials reportedly had no interest in pursuing charges against the Marine. In addition, University of Virginia police investigated Pistolis’ involvement in the violent rally but said it “will not move forward” with any action, a spokesperson told the news outlet.
That was puzzling, considering the unabashed racist boasted about assaulting anti-racism counter-protesters at the rally.
“Today cracked 3 skulls open with virtually no damage to myself,” Pistolis posted in a white supremacist chat room on the day of the Charlottesville rally. Photographs taken at the event showed him using a wooden flagpole to strike a protester.
Pistolis also patted himself on the back in a separate post for assaulting Charlottesville activist Emily Gorcenski at the rally. Several videos showed him kicking at her.
“I remain concerned that the U.S. Marines have not yet discharged him, and his access to and training with military weaponry should be a concern to everyone,” Gorcenski told ProPublica, adding that she was hopeful that civilian authorities will ultimately pursue charges against him.
Racist Marine Who Bragged He ‘Cracked 3 Skulls Open’ In Charlottesville Gets A Light Sentence was originally published on newsone.com
9 thoughts on “Racist Marine Who Bragged He ‘Cracked 3 Skulls Open’ In Charlottesville Gets A Light Sentence”
Not shocked at all we are in a race war.
He’ll attempt to crack open the wrong skull one day. Can’t wait.
Just hope the Brother’s and Sister serving with him Keep Your Eye Open and watch that racist fool close so the first time he try something bust his head open to the red meat. BLM
Meanwhile, civilian law enforcement officials reportedly had no interest in pursuing charges against the Marine. So there is good and bad news. The bad news is civilian law enforcement once again demonstrates how racist and one-sided our JUStice system is. The mediocre good news is at least he didn’t get away without any repercussions for his reprehensible actions and disgracing the uniform. If the Corp wants to really send a message – dishonorably discharge this racist. That discharge will haunt him for federal employment. Now the potentially bad news – because of his skin color, no doubt he will land on his feet and have a higher paying job then some black professionals. This should all make you really think – how did he join the Corp in the first place? This racist probably had racist friends who are still part of the military. They love to travel in packs. I don’t know for a fact, but I highly doubt this genius was a lone wolf. I bet the Corp doesn’t care to know.
He will discharge himself I know how the military this will follow him until he cracks NCOs like me know how to make his life hell Bet he doesn’t make it a career
He got the complexion for the protection
I’m sorry WHAT?
His RACIST ass should be COURTMARTIALED AND SENT TO THE BRIGG!!!!!!!!!!!!
Did you say that about the black b-tch that recently attacked the white attorney and called her a white bi=tch. No, in fact you condone it Linda. You are the most racist pig I have ever seen!