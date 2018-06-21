Airplane Caught On Fire At John Glenn Airport

A Delta airplane caught on fire around 4 a.m. this morning, at an airplane hangar at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The hangar had to be evacuated due to chemicals on the airplane and inside the hanger.

Reports say that it appears welders that were working on the front of the airplane caused it to catch fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly

Officials are still investigating the incident.

