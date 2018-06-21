CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Airplane Caught On Fire At John Glenn Airport

Leave a comment
USA - Transportation - Delta Airlines Hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Source: Ramin Talaie / Getty

A Delta airplane caught on fire around 4 a.m. this morning, at an airplane hangar at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The hangar had to be evacuated due to chemicals on the airplane and inside the hanger.

Reports say that it appears welders that were working on the front of the airplane caused it to catch fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly

Officials are still investigating the incident.

SOURCE: 10TV

Airplane Caught On Fire At John Glenn Airport was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Airplane Caught On Fire At John Glenn Airport

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close