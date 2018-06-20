Due to yours truly traveling down to Miami for American Black Film Festival, we missed a recap week. So this week, we’ll recap Eps. 4 and 5.
In last week’s Episode Four, officially titled “No Haven In My Shadow” Darla (Bianca Lawson) returns. And we’ve finally found a way to age the 39-year-old beauty – put her in a godawful lacefront wig. We’re wondering if Queen Sugar changed hairdressers from last year because even Nova (Rutina Wesley)’s locs seem off this year.
But OK, back to the story. Darla is in St. Josephine’s for good, though it’s unclear how she’s maintaining herself. Maybe her parents are helping out. She’s come far from the timid, guilt-ridden woman we first met. She wants time with Blue (Ethan Hutchinson) and she doesn’t feel like she needs to beg Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) for it. Fair point.
4 thoughts on “‘Queen Sugar’ Recap Season 3, Episodes 4 And 5: Family Business”
Von i agree. I dont like the storyline either. Yes DNA is not factor in order to be a real dad. I guess the writers wanted to keep blue apart of the story. I dont like RA and Darla together, both should live separate lives and co parent, I mean heck, they did it on sweetie pies. Haven’t seen ep3 or 4 or 5 yet, got to binge watch.
I thought I was the only one not feeling the Nova and Remy storyline! There are other men and women in that one horse town are there not??
I really, really want Darla to WIN, I mean its not like you didn’t know she had a past when yall got back together RA, but on the other hand in REAL LIFE I keep wondering what mother once the DNA results were found out would not take their child back anyway, even if he has to go live with his grandparents? I really don’t like the RA rasing Blue storyline and having to tailor his whole life around him when he is not even his stepdad.
Definitely DO NOT like the Remy and Nova storyline! Whether Remy or Charlie had sex or not – they still exchanged saliva!!!! And yes explore Ra and Darla fixing their family issues and becoming a family!! Ra isn’t innocent and should be the last to judge. Biology doesn’t always make a great father! And HELL NAWH to Charlie and Bordeaux!!! That cute doctor is available!! Come on writers don’t turn into what all these other shows are doing!! Be different!
Calm down Chris. It’s a tv show. It’s not that serious.