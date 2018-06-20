‘Creed II’ Trailer Dropped: Michael B. Jordan Is Looking For Revenge

Michael B. Jordan is back as Adonis Creed and this time he is out for revenge.

In the trailer, we learn that Creed is set to face off with the son of the man who killed his father in the ring. But as Sylvester Stallone’s character Rocky explains, “You’ve got everything to lose. This guy has nothing to lose. This guy, he’s dangerous.”

Shortly after we get a glimpse of exactly what he has to lose… a baby girl and his relationship with her mother “Bianca”, Tessa Thompson’s character.

Watch the entire trailer above. November 21 can’t come soon enough.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: