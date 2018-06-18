Yay!!!!!! Central Ohio Gas Prices Fall!

If you have been paying attention at the gas pump then you may have noticed that the gas prices are slowly falling, which is a good thing.

GasBuddy reported Columbus gas prices have fallen 16.4 cents per gallon in the past week. The average cost across central Ohio is $2.64 per gallon.

Columbus’ is even beating out the national average. The nation as a whole saw a 2.4 cents per gallon drop with the average being $2.89 per gallon Sunday. A year ago, gas was only $2.07 per gallon on average.

