Columbus
Yay!!!!!! Central Ohio Gas Prices Fall!

Businesswoman fueling car with petrol can

Source: Westend61 / Getty

If you have been paying attention at the gas pump then you may have noticed that the gas prices are slowly falling, which is a good thing.

GasBuddy reported Columbus gas prices have fallen 16.4 cents per gallon in the past week. The average cost across central Ohio is $2.64 per gallon.

Columbus’ is even beating out the national average. The nation as a whole saw a 2.4 cents per gallon drop with the average being $2.89 per gallon Sunday. A year ago, gas was only $2.07 per gallon on average.

Yay!!!!!! Central Ohio Gas Prices Fall! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

