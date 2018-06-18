White Doctor Fired After Video Shows Her Mocking Black Patient’s Serious Condition

A California hospital axed an emergency room doctor on Friday after she was caught on video ridiculing and cursing a Black patient who had a serious condition.
El Camino Hospital notified its medical contractor to permanently remove Dr. Beth Keegstra from its list of emergency room physicians at its facilities, the hospital’s CEO Dan Woods said in a statement which also apologized to the patient, 20-year-old Samuel Bardwell.
Woods called Keegstra’s bedside manner “unprofessional” and below the hospital’s standard of care.
Bardwell was rushed to the emergency room on June 11 after he suffered an apparent anxiety attack and passed out after a basketball workout at West Valley College in Saratoga, California.
While lying on the hospital bed waiting to see a doctor, Bardwell asked his father to record the interaction with Keegstra after he saw her speaking to a security guard and looking at him suspiciously, the student told ABC News.
The video of her abusive treatment went viral:
She berated him for being unable to sit up in the bed. “I’m sorry, sir, you were the least sick of all the people who are here, who are dying,” she told him. And when the Bardwell complained that he couldn’t inhale and felt pain and numbness, the doctor sarcastically responded, “He can’t inhale! Wow! He must be dead. Are you dead, sir? I don’t understand, you are breathing just fine.”
“You’re full of sh*t!” she told Bardwell, as he tried to explain his condition.
The 6-foot-9 basketball player had run out of medication to treat his anxiety, his father Donald Bardwell told the news outlet. The mistreatment is obviously about race because she wouldn’t be allowed to treat all patients like that, the father added.
I agree with everything that happened to her. You should be professional to everyone. Yet to all the race baiters ! Just because she is white and he’s black doesn’t make it racist. Quit crying and grow some balls.
white doctors recommend the latest technology to Caucasoid patients, and the stone and chisel remedies to minorities, you have to research and ask for second opinions.
As an older white woman, or just a plain old human being, I find it difficult and disgusting to hear about people like this so-called doctor. How bold and blatant is her racist attitude and behavior toward this young patient in distress. Her license should be yanked from her paws.
I see a rude uncaring doctor who deserves to be fired. Yet where’s the racist part at. She was white he was black so that makes it a racist situation ? Quit race baiting ! “Make America Great Again”
We need to send our kids to school to be doctors. We need black doctors in our communities.
Not only should that obnoxious hog be fired, but its license should be revoked for life. First, a dancing, singing cooning surgeon, now we have a sloppy, fat, lard belly, trailer trash wanna-be comedian putting someone’s life at risk just for the fun of it. This porker’s punishment shouldn’t be any less severe than the dancing minstrel.
Hippocratic, Physician’s, and/or Maimonides OATH…Whether modern or classic. Once you disregard your vow, it is time to put down the stethoscope. Your “best” is gone.
That manley looking heifer should have been fired.
GOOD, HIT HER IN THE POCKET SHE WILL BE BACK SAYING I AM NOT RACIST, THEY ARE TAKING MY WORDS OUT OF CONTEXT. I HAVE BLACK FRIENDS AND BLACKS I MY FAMILY. THAT IS THE SAME OLD LIE THEY ALL USE WHEN THEY GET CAUGHT.
That is one ugly white whale. Nobody is seeing this. That young man was horrified and probably went into shock with just seeing her Medusa like face. She is gross. No ailing patient should see that, you would just get sicker. He was probably like; I don’t want to lift my face close to yours, and get those dog paws off me. His treatment by her was appalling, but her manly grotesque appearance is just as offensive.
The POS got what she DESERVED.
I wonder what happened to doctor’s having a decent bedside manner-she must have missed that part of class while in med school.
Send this turd to work around folks who are just as IGNORANT as she is!!!!!!!!!!!
So glad the young man survived after the RACIST treatment he received!!!!!!!!!!!!